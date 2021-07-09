Maybelle Searcy Matthews, 84, of Cameron, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Matthews was born Nov. 23, 1936, in Wake County, to the late Norwood Searcy and Mozelle Baker Searcy. She worked as a supervisor with W. Koury Company.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Floyd Matthews, of the home; a brother, Todd Searcy, of Bunnlevel; and her fur baby, Dolly.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday, July 11, at Rocky Fork Christian Church. The funeral will begin at 3 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. Gary Ashley and the Rev. Vanya Mullinax presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.