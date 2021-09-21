Maxie Tyndall, 84, of Aberdeen, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, with family and loved ones by his side.
Maxie was born Feb. 26, 1937, to the late Lacy and Berline Tyndall, in Dillon, S.C., and lived with his family in Roseboro and Raeford, before settling in Aberdeen in 1949. Maxie served in the U.S. Air Force, and over the years, was stationed in Wisconsin, California, Spain, Arkansas and South Carolina. While home on leave from Spain, Maxie met the love of his life, Mary Berline Allen. They married on Sept. 16, 1959. At the time of his retirement from the Air Force in 1976, Maxie and Berline called Sumter, S.C., home.
Maxie enjoyed a love of sports, which grew in high school, and he remained active in athletics in one way or another most of his life. In the Air Force, Maxie was active in football, baseball, softball and basketball, and after his retirement, he continued to enjoy softball in a Bladen County league. Maxie worked on a volunteer basis with children’s sports programs for approximately 60 years and was disappointed when forced to give up those volunteer activities due to failing health.
Maxie’s lifelong love of sports also included promoting children's sports programs professionally. He was the first director of the Bladen County Sports and Recreation Department and established the groundwork of a successful program before accepting the position as parks and recreation director for the Town of Aberdeen in 1987, where he once again worked to establish the foundation of a successful program.
Maxie enjoyed many careers in his life. Following his Air Force retirement, he attended college and went into business building and remodeling houses. After some years in the building business, Maxie accepted a position in Bladen County as assistant county planner, community development coordinator, emergency management coordinator, EEO officer, and affirmative action officer. His career in parks and rec began when the county government decided to build a county wide program and asked Maxie to accept the position of program director based on his background in sports. Maxie worked as Aberdeen Parks and Recreation director for three years before retiring to dedicate more time working with children through the Sandhills Optimist Club and help the elderly of the community complete needed home repairs.
Maxie also enjoyed a love of fishing. A few years prior to his death, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of living on a pond where he could fish any day of the year. Unfortunately, a degenerative back condition hindered his ability to fish as often as he would have liked.
Maxie joined Aberdeen First Baptist church in 1949 and his church membership followed him around the country as he served in the Air Force. His church service included Sunday School superintendent, Sunday School teacher, training union director, chairman of the pulpit search committee, chairman of the pulpit supply committee, chairman of the finance committee, chairman of the nominating committee, volunteer youth leader, building and grounds committee and narrator of several church cantatas.
Maxie is survived by a son, Gary Tyndall, of Sheboygan, Wis.; two daughters, Janna Fontaino (Charlie), of Aberdeen and Susanne Martinez (Richard), of the home; three grandsons, Jason Tyndall (Jara), of South Beloit, Ill., Collin Fontaino and Charles Fontaino, both of Aberdeen; four great-grandchildren, Kylie, Gabriel, Mathias and Isabella; two brothers, Larry Tyndall (Cybil), of Aberdeen and Tony Tyndall, of Aberdeen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Berline Allen Tyndall; parents, Berline and Lacy Tyndall; two brothers, Gerald Tyndall and Ray Tyndall; and one granddaughter, Veronica Fontaino.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UNC SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice in Pittsboro or FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care.
A service of remembrance and celebration of Maxie’s life will be announced at a future date.
