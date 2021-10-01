Max H. Muse, 63, a lifelong resident of Carthage died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of the late James Braswell and Ruth Harrell Muse. A graduate of Union Pines High School and Sandhills Community College, Max was called to serve his community in nursing and rescue. As a registered nurse he worked at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for 35 years in various capacities. His passion was the 48 years he spent with the Carthage Rescue Squad, where he served as captain and helped countless people in need over those years. Whenever there was a call, Max was there. He became North Carolina's first RN medical examiner and served Moore County for 15 years. Max earned many certifications, including BLS, EMT, ACLS, PALS, BTLS, TNCC, RN, MICN, and SAR.
He was also awarded the Rotary Club of Carthage Citizen of the Year Award and Moore County Board of Commissioners Appreciation Award. Max was serving as president for the Moore County Amateur Radio Society. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church Carthage, where he served as an elder.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jeannie Stocks Muse; their daughter, Emily Muse; brother, James Muse and wife, Jackie, of Whispering Pines; sister, Carol Muse and husband, Paul, of Carthage; nephews, Jamison and Jackson Muse and Ty and Ben White; and many beloved cousins.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Rick Martindale. Burial will follow in Cross Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. and other times at the home.
The family kindly asks that each person wear a mask while attending any of the services.
Memorials may be made to Carthage Fire and Rescue.