Maude Ellen Porter Nelson took the final stage of her journey here on earth Thursday morning, Nov. 12, 2020.
Maude Ellen Porter was born Sept. 28, 1927, in Aberdeen, the fourth of five children born to Charles B. and Maude Ellen Hubbard Porter. She was the last surviving of those children. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Fred Porter, Clyde Porter and Charles Vernon Porter (as a young child); and her sister, Ruth Porter Hodges.
She was married to Jesse Nelson on March 3, 1944. He was the love of her life, and she was the love of his life. They were married for 70 years at the time of his death in May 2014. She was a wartime bride, following her soldier husband to the many locations the military would lead them. There were periods of time that she had to remain “stateside” while he was stationed in China, Korea and Germany.They had a family of six children: three sons, Fred, Charles (Tim) and Darren (Michelle); and three daughters, Carol McDonald
(Regie), Cindy Munn (Greg) and Linda Nelson, who passed on Aug. 22, 2020.
She was a very loving mother and grandmother. She had 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She also had two nieces and two nephews.
Maude loved her cats, flowers and plants, sewing, crocheting, knitting and a variety of crafts. Fishing, playing bingo and dominos were favorites of hers. In recent years, she loved spending time on her porch swing enjoying the fresh air and observing nature.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethesda Cemetery, conducted by Dr. Zeb Moss.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Nelson family.
