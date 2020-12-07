Mattie M. Johnson

Mattie Mae McNeill Johnson, 83, of Carthage, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her residence.
A public walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to noon, at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, Dec 10,at 1 p.m., at Gilmore Family Cemetery, 28781 Aberdeen Road, Marston.
Masks and social distancing are required at both events.
Mrs. Johnson was a longtime member of Mount Olive Church/Crossroads Church Of God in Southern Pines.
Survivors include children, Inga McMillan, George Johnson III (special friend, Maggie Chambers), Wilma Hooker (Victor), Arnitha Patterson (Gary), and Seymour Johnson (Deborah); sister, Agnus Stubbs (David); 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives
