Mattie Harris McDonald, 76, of Southern Pines, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 405 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines; masks and social distancing are required.
A walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines; masks and social distancing are required.
Mattie was a longtime member of Harrington Chapel FWB Church. She was involved in various community organizations and was a retiree from the N.C. Department of Public Safety after 32 years of service.
Survivors include children, Phillip McLellan (Willette), Vana Barber and Tangela Upchurch; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Newton; and other relatives
