Mary Elaine Wells Dunlap, 92, of Sumter, S.C., widow of Joe F. Dunlap, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Robert E. Wells and Dennie Jeanette Hodge Wells.
Mrs. Dunlap was a member of First Baptist Church, Aberdeen, and was also a former member of Westside Baptist Church in Sumter, S.C., and was retired from Belk’s Department Store in Southern Pines.
Surviving are four daughters, Linda Gail Adams (Sam), of Florence, S.C., Deborah Dunlap Rosy, of Aberdeen, Jane Cromwell, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Tracy Jo Dunlap (Bonnie), of Polk City, Fla.; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Archie Wells, Rosa Lee Carter, Maebelle Jones, Lamar “Buck” Wells, Clarence Wells, Mildred Martin and Robert L. Wells.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, with the Rev. Johnny McDaniel officiating.
