Mary W. Collins, 79, of West End, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born on June 1, 1941, in Forsyth County to the late Paul and Blannie Wilson.
Mary fiercely loved her family. She was beloved and known by many names: daughter, sister, Mama, Nana, G-Nana and Aunt Mary. She grew up in a hardworking farming family that instilled in her a work ethic lasting a lifetime. Over the years she worked with Proctor Silex, Stanley Furniture and the Department of Corrections. She was an active SEANC delegate, loving to serve others. She was a dedicated homemaker for her children and grandchildren. Mary’s sense of humor and candor made her the life of the party and she was loved far and wide. Her fight and determination inspired everyone who knew her. Mary fought a long battle with cancer, but her day was always made brighter by her many visitors and the sweet treats they knew she loved.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Barbara King (Nettice) and Jeanette Gardner (Jerome); brothers, Paul Wilson Jr. and Lawrence Wilson; special aunt, Neva Wilson; sister-in-law, Cathy Wilson; and brother-in-law, Brackmon Garner.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Beth Thomas (Mike) and Janet Caddell (Bryan); five siblings, John Wilson, Linda Garner, Sara Johnson (Jim), Helen Randall (Harvey) and Rachel Wilson; sister-in-law, Betty Wilson; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Courtney), Justin (Kaylee) and Emma Thomas, Thomas, Lindsay, Leanna Grace and Addie Kate Caddell; five great-grandchildren, Savannah, Hunter, Tinlee, Bryson and Braelyn; many beloved nieces and nephews; and other family and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at the home of Bryan and Janet Caddell (2571 N.C. 73 West End) from 3 to 4 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at 4 p.m.
Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or West End Fire Department P.O. Box 596, West End, NC 27376.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.