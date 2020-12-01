Mary Vivian Kelly, 96, of Carthage, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in the chapel of Pugh and Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. John United Church of God Cemetery in Carthage.
A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, and face masks are required.
