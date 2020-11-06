Mary S. Roberson

Mary Strawn Roberson, of Pinehurst, passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 1:20 a.m., of a very rare encephalitis.
With her when she passed were her husband, daughter, son and sister. She had been in the Neurology ICU, under the care of the incredible staff at Duke Hospital.
She was born Mary Ellen Strawn on May 22, 1947, in Rome, Ga, to Kenchen Davis Strawn and Imogene Watson Strawn. They lived in Centre, Ala., and later in Jacksonville, Ala., where Mary finished high school and attended college. She had a tremendous entrepreneurial spirit having several careers during her working life. In the 1980s, in Jackson, Miss., she opened a gift shop, The Rose Tree, and started a home furnishings business, Persnickity. In the 1990s, she worked at antique and art galleries in Santa Fe, N.M. In the early 2000s, she worked in banking and retail in Roswell, N.M., Las Cruces, N.M., and Burke, Va. She retired in 2010 to devote as much time as possible to her grandchildren, who called her Mimi. Mary loved spending time in the garden, decorating her home and reading.
Mary is survived by her sister, Deborah Jane Strawn, brother-in-law, Boyd Burford, and niece, Tess, of Auburn, Ala.; her husband, Ed Roberson, of Pinehurst; her daughter, Julie Strawn McNicol, Julie’s husband, Lt Col. Shawn Patrick McNicol, and granddaughters, Rowan Jane and Briar Lynn; her son, Cason Jennings Roberson, Cason’s wife Shelley, and grandsons, Davis, Woody, Tullis and Payne; and her brother-in-law, Michael Greene; her nephew Michael Greene and his wife, Alex, and their children, Joe, Nick and Evelyn; her niece Christine Roe and Christine’s husband, Dan; her pet friends, Bo and Earl; and scores of loving friends.
Our memories of Mary:
Ed — When I met Mary in October 1979, I knew right away that she was the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen and I wanted spend the rest of my life with her. She needed time before feeling the same about me. When we were married on July 12, 1980 it was the happiest day of my life to that point. Her love brought me so many wonderful memories over the last 40 years: the birth of our children, their marriages and the birth of our grandchildren. She was there for me during my 40-year career, and we were looking forward to our lives together in retirement. I am heartbroken.
Cason and Julie — When we think of our mom, we think of someone who loved her children and grandchildren as unconditionally, as deeply, and more completely than anyone ever could. True joy for her was found when those she loved were at their happiest. She lived for the smiles that came with giving the perfect birthday gift, the laughs that came with good friends and shared stories, and bringing comfort like only a Mimi can. We find solace in the thought that even now, in heaven, she’s preparing for the perfect reunion, complete with matching pajamas, and bringing comfort and love to those who wait with her.
Deborah — My sister comes from a long line of strong women. A strength that Mary demonstrated throughout her life. She was a most adaptable woman, acquiring many jobs and professions in all the national and international locations where she resided; physicians answering service, preschool teacher, cartographer, dental receptionist, newspaper delivery, pool concessionista, wallpaper hanger and gift shop owner. Making a home for her family, who she loved so much, was her passion. The minute you entered her homes, full of art and good food, you felt at home, and that’s what she was going for. She had many creative outlets, painting, sewing, gardening and cooking to name a few. Mary was a voracious reader. If she wasn’t settling down with a good book, a delicious cocktail with family or friends was her second choice. She was here with us for too short a time.
For those grieving with us, please donate in Mary’s name to the animal welfare or rescue organization of your choice.
