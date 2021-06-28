Mary S. Davis

Mary Lois Scott Davis, 86, of Seagrove, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Peak Resources Pinelake, surrounded by her family.
Lois was a native of Moore County and a graduate of Westmoore High School. She worked in the textile industry until her retirement. Lois was also a homemaker. She loved caring for her home and family. The family remembers her baking wonderful desserts of all kinds. She liked to crochet and listen to gospel music. Lois enjoyed traveling, especially camping with her husband of 62 years, James. They liked meeting new people as they traveled. She also enjoyed just sitting on the front porch of her home sharing good conversation. Lois was a daughter of the late Herbert and Cladie Moore Scott and was preceded in death by her husband, James Cranford Davis; and siblings, Louvene Garner, Gurney Scott and Grier Scott.
Lois is survived by sons, Terry Davis and wife, Amanda, and Mike Davis and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Joshua Davis, Kimberly Atkinson, Paul Atkinson and wife, Misty, Dwight Atkinson and wife, Amanda, and Lea Allen; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Needhams Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, where she was a member, with Pastor D.J. Harry and the Rev. Arnold Comer officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Peak Resources Pinelake, 801 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage NC 28327and Amedisys Hospice, 56 Three Hunt Drive, Pembroke, NC 28372
Kennedy Funeral home is honored to serve the Davis family.
Online condolences may be made at ww.pinesfunerals.com.