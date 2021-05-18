Mary Murphy “Mundie” Smith, 79, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Duke University Hospital.
She was born on June 30, 1941, in Waterbury, Conn., to the late Richard and Mary Murphy. Mary earned a master’s degree in education from Sacred Heart University. A teacher for 40 years in Wilby High School, Notre Dame Academy, St. Margaret’s McTernan School and Cornelia Connelly School, Mrs. Smith made a tremendous impact on her students.
Mundie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Maurice Smith; three children, Margaret Smith Mullally, Maurice Thomas Smith and Parthenia Ann Dinora; one sister, Catherine Lyons; three brothers, Richard, Joseph and William Murphy; and seven grandchildren, Betsy, Sean and Brendan Mullally, Maurice and Timothy Smith, and Bridget and Damon Dinora.
A memorial Mass and burial will take place in July, at a date to be determined, on Block Island, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation of First Health Cancer Center at: Foundation of First Health.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.