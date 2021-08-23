Mary Mason McLaughlin, 85, of Southern Pines, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her home.
A walk-through viewing will be held Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 405 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
Mrs. McLaughlin was a longtime member of Trinity A.M.E. Zion Church.
Survivors include children, Jackie Graham (James), Clarence McLaughlin and Walter Jr., Artis, and Robert Powell; brother, Willie “Bobby” Mason (Patricia); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
