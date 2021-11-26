Mary M. Allen

Mary Grace McDonald Allen, 89, of Southern Pines, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Duncan Evander and Eliza Deese McDonald. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She was a lifelong member of Manly Presbyterian Church, past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star and a 10-year volunteer with Meals on Wheels.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norvelle Bryan Allen; brothers, William, Neil and George McDonald; and sisters, Jessie Allred, Jeanette Sellers and Kathleen Foley.
She is survived by her children Deborah McNeill, Timothy Allen (Sharon) and Teresa Stafford, all of Southern Pines; grandchildren, Paul McNeill, of Houston, Texas, Allen McNeill (Erica), of Aberdeen, Kristin Stafford, of Southern Pines, Bryan Stafford (Katie), of Pinehurst, Stephanie Beck, of Southern Pines and Heather Nall (Zach), of Pinebluff; great-grandchildren, Felicity Cash, Hunter Cash, Daphne Nall and Olivia Nall; brother-in-law, Jerry Allen (Beverly), of Benson, sisters-in-law, Dora McDonald, of Newton and Margaret McDonald, of Southern Pines; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Nov. 28, at 2 p.m. at Manly Presbyterian Church, conducted by Ronnie Holmes. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Link to live stream - Manlypresbyterianchurch.org. Choose the small f under the Service link
Memorials may be made to Manly Presbyterian Church, 544 Yadkin Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387, or to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
