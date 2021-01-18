Mary Mason Adams, 66, and her husband, Roosevelt Adams, 79, of Taylortown, passed away 18 minutes apart Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Mary was born on June 8, 1954, in Moore County, to Leroy and Minnie Alford. Mary is survived by two children, Valerie Sharpe and Marcus Lamont Alford Sr; one sister and five brothers; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Roosevelt was born on Aug. 12, 1941, in Darlington County, S.C., to Willie and Sallie Adams. Roosevelt is survived by six children, Nancy, Vivian, Dennis, Terry, Jerry and Jaquan; four brothers and six sisters; nine grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
A private service and graveside service will be held for the family. A livestream of services can be watched on Boles Funeral Home Facebook Page starting at noon Friday, Jan. 22.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
