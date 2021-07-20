Mary Lou and D.P. Black walked together hand in hand for 62 years. They both lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger along the way. Even though they were tragically taken from us too soon, we know that they are still walking together hand in hand with Jesus.
Mary Lou Cameron Black was born March 22, 1935, in Norfolk, Va., the oldest daughter of John Clifton and Varina Deaton Cameron. When she was a young child, the family moved to Aberdeen. Mary Lou graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1953. She then attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (formerly Woman’s College) and graduated in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Mary Lou began her teaching career in the Aberdeen schools, where she taught for four years. She then taught in the Fort Bragg schools for 30 years, retiring in 1991. Mary Lou served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, circle leader, deacon and a member of many committees. She was awarded the Honorary Life Membership in the Presbyterian Women.
Daniel Patrick (D.P.) Black was born June 10, 1930, in Southern Pines, the son of Pate Black and Lillian Victoria MacDonald Black. D.P. grew up in Southern Pines and graduated from Southern Pines High School in 1948. He was an active business owner, working in construction, paving, car sales, and real estate. At the age of 91, D.P. had never retired.
Mary Lou and D.P. were married on Oct. 10, 1958. They made their home in Aberdeen, and were proud to be from Moore County. They were both longtime members of Bethesda Presbyterian Church of Aberdeen.
In addition to their parents, they were preceded in death by their son, Daniel Clifton Black in 2003; D.P.’s sister, Ida Bell Black in 2009; and Mary Lou’s sister, Elaine Watkins in 2021.
Mary Lou and D.P. are survived by their grandchildren, Daniel Robert Black (Sherrill), of Pinehurst, and Kristin Black Wyman (Joe), of Cranford, N.J., and great-grandson, Joshua Bryant Black, of Pinehurst. They are also survived by their brother-in-law, John W. Watkins Jr., of Garner; niece, Terry Watkins Murray (Eric), of Garner; nephew, John W. Watkins III (Jolene), of Garner; great-niece, Erica Murray Robinson (Brian), of Garner; great-nephews, Cameron Murray, of Raleigh, and Grayson Murray, of Raleigh; and great-great-nephew, Dylan Thomas Robinson, of Garner; as well as their daughter-in-law, Patti Simmerson (Stan), of Rougemont.
