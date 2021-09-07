Mary Lee Greene, 74 of Rockingham, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
She was born Feb. 13, 1947, in Hamlet, to the late David and Emily Butler.
Mary Lee worked for many years as a waitress and making delicious desserts at the Pik N Pig in Carthage. She enjoyed cooking, especially her special desserts. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Greene; one son, Timothy D. Greene; and brother Ronald Lee Butler. She is survived by two children, Angela James and her husband, Ronald, and Crystal Martin and her husband, Dean; three brothers, Jimmy Butler (Glenda), William “Curly” Butler and Wayne Butler (the late Nancy); one sister, Cathy Jackson (Jessie); also survived by seven grandchildren, Brittney Nunn, Ronald “CJ” James, Timothy Chase Greene, Alexis Greene, Larry “DJ” Martin, Alex Martin and Jake Martin; and one great-grandchild, Hunter Paquette.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 1-2 p.m., at Joy Free Will Baptist Church, with a service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N. U.S. 1, Rockingham, NC 28379. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.