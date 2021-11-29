Mary L. Morris

Mary Lowe Morris, a resident of Pinehurst, passed away after a hard fought illness Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the age of 85.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, John Robert Morris, M.D. They were high-school sweethearts and had a remarkable and wonderful life together. Their love, friendship and devotion to each other was an example to all.
She was born July 8, 1936, in Columbia, S.C., the daughter of the late Robert Clarence Lowe and Mary Lowe Colyer, and stepfather, Charles F. Colyer, formerly of Columbia, S.C. She was the oldest child and has a living brother, Robert C. Lowe Jr., of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Catherine Ravenel Morris Easley and Joseph Easley III, of Summerville, S.C., Elizabeth McColl Morris Trievel, of Pinehurst, John Robert Morris Jr. and Shelagh Morris, of Moyock, Paul McKnight Morris and Susan VanStavern, of Chester, Va., and Charles Colyer Morris and Shannon Morris, of Pinehurst. She had 12 grandchildren, Catherine Easley Gabrielli, Sarah Easley Blackwell, Joseph Easley IV, Mary Elizabeth Ashton, Charlotte Lowe Trievel, John Robert Morris III, Zachary Phillip Morris, Jessica Morris Peoples, Jacob Andrew Morris, Matthew Paul Morris, Gracen Lea Morris, Charles Colyer Morris II, and her stepgrandchilden, Jordan MacKenzie Powell, Corey Dean Powell and Robert Clayton Powell, as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
She graduated from Dreher High School in Columbia, S.C., in 1955 and attended Columbia College in Columbia, S.C. Her family role was to support her husband in obtaining his medical degree and specialty as a thoracic surgeon in Virginia Beach, Va. She maintained the household for the care, education, and character of their five children. Annually, she hosted Camp Morris Mayhem in which all children, their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren spent a long weekend every summer, as a family under one roof. During their marriage, she volunteered extensively by managing and serving as the buyer for Virginia Beach General Hospital Gift Shop for over 10 years. As part of her service to the hospital, she led the car seat program for new mothers providing safe transport for newborns to their home.
She led the Altar Guild for Eastern Shore Chapel in Virginia Beach, Va. She also served the community in other countless ways.
Mary and Bob moved to Pinehurst in 1997, where they built their retirement home in The Country Club of North Carolina, where they developed countless, meaningful friendships. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She was a loving and respected friend to many people through out her life in many different states. Her legacy of friendship will be remembered by many.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 1 p.m., at Red Bluff Cemetery in Clio, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in the name of Mary Lowe Morris to Foundation of FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.