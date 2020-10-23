Mary L. Burgeson

Mary Louise Burgeson, 89, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home, with her daughter, Susan, son-in-law, Terrence, and granddaughter, Caitlyn present.
Mary was born July 16, 1931, in Evanston, Ill., to the late Roy and Alice Meyers Johnson.
Mary was a master seamstress and upholsterer for Gorac Studios, in Wilmette, Ill. She was an avid golfer and loved to travel with her husband Carl. She was an amazing interior decorator, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved life, had a warm smile and was a very kind and generous person throughout her life.
Mary is survived by her son, Thomas (Karen); daughters, Susan O’Neill (Terrence), and Nancy Larsen (Eric); daughter-in-law, Cathy; nine grandchildren, Kimberly, Carl, Jana, Bradley, Sean (Amanda), Caitlyn (Chad) and soon to be great-grandchild, Daniel (Karyn), Greg and Keith; numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl William Burgeson Jr., in 2019.
