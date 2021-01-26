“And He will raise you up on eagle’s wings, Bear you on the breath of dawn, Make you to shine like the sun, And hold you in the palm of His Hand.”
Baptized in the hope of Christ’s resurrection, Mary Louise Boersig, nee Schmitt, joined her Lord, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, surrounded by the love of her family and friends, after briefly battling the COVID virus.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., to Stephen and Agnes Schmitt, Mary joins her parents, and siblings, John, Jeanne and Patricia (Grothe).
She is survived by her dear brother, Charles, and his wife, Terry. Mary Lou, as she was known in her high school days at St. Elizabeth’s Academy, met the love of her life, Thomas C. Boersig, at Holy Family Church in South St. Louis, and they married there in June 1952. They grew a family of five children and were married 62 years when Tom passed in 2014.
Preceded in death by her son, Thomas C. Boersig Jr.; grandson, Charles T. Gamma; and great-grandson, Brendan D. Horn, Mary is survived by children Patricia Stewart (Richard), Suzanne Horn (Thomas), Brigid Kesler (Jerome), Paul Boersig, and Glenda Boersig (Thomas). She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; loving nieces and nephews, and friends in Missouri, Japan and North Carolina.
Tom and Mary Lou lived in Pinehurst nearly 30 years, enjoying their retirement there. Mary was an active volunteer for the Sandhills Moore Coalition for Human Care, as well as a volunteer hospice worker at St. Joseph’s.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Burial will follow at St. Anthony of Padua Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Anthony’s Food Bank, 160 E. Vermont Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387, would be most appreciated.
