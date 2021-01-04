Mary K. Lewis

Mary Kelly Lewis, 92, of Southern Pines, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Durham,
A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m., at St. James Lutheran Church, Southern Pines, where she was a longtime member. Attendees must wear a mask.
Private interment is Monday, Jan. 11, at noon, at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg.
Surviving are children, Linda Lewis, Mildred McCrimmon and Antwan Lewis (Chrystal); stepdaughter, Brenda Lee (Richard); 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Myrtle Parker; and other relatives.
