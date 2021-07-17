Mary Agnes Kovach Johnson, 94, a native of Chesterland, Ohio, and formerly of Southern Pines, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Beaufort, S.C.
Mary was most proud of her five children and their accomplishments. She loved spending time with her grand- and great-grandchildren, and had a soft spot for her grand-animals. Her-ever present smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed but forever in our memory.
Mary is survived by her twin brother, William Kovach (Ethel), of Mentor, Ohio; her stepsister, Josephine Hansbrough, of Falls Church, Va.; her five children, Barbara (James), of San Antonio, Texas, Marcia Prince (Ronald), of Goldsboro, Paul Johnson (Jeannine), of Frenchtown, Mont., Patricia Caddell (Jerry), of Aberdeen, and Andrea Fuller (Scott), of Beaufort S.C.; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Prince (Jenny), Fergus Ramsey, Jennifer Johnson, Megan Prince Worrell, Devon Fuller, Sam Fuller, Alise Fuller and Reginald Johnson; and her great-grandchildren, Madalyn Worrell, Miller Woodard, Mason Johnson, Camden Prince and Caison Prince. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Leo Kovach; and her husband of 63 years, Reginald J. Johnson.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 a.m., at Bethesda Cemetery, in Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, Mom’s favorite charity, at St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
