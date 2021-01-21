Mary H. Wade

Mary Hargrove Wade, 93, of Southern Pines, formerly from the Eastwood community, West End,died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
No public viewing will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Survivors include children, Marie Cheeks, Na’Iman El-Amin, Rosadale and Ardella Wade; sister, Catherine Shaw; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.