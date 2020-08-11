Mary Hines Harper, 69, of Garner, formerly of Aberdeen, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at her home.
A private service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, in Southern Pines. A public walk-through viewing will follow the service. Only 10 attendees are allowed inside at a time, and they must wear a mask.
Interment will be at Jackson Hamlet Community Cemetery
Surviving are her husband, Calvin Harper; children, Erica Hyle (Darrell), and Brett, Dawson,
and Michael Barnett; siblings, Johnny, William (Tameka), James (Dee), Brianna, Kira,
Clifton and Elaine Hines, Barbara Hunter (Dennis), Angela Parson (Horace), and Patricia Kamisizian (Joseph); two grandchildren, Cynthia and Corey Hyle (Aileen); and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
