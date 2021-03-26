Mary G. Upchurch

Mary Garner Upchurch, of Raeford, passed away at her home, Friday, March 26, 2021, at the age of 86.
Mrs. Upchurch was born Dec. 18, 1934, in Lee County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wyatt Gray Upchurch; and son, Wyatt Jeffery Upchurch. Mrs. Upchurch was a member of the Raeford Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Upchurch and her husband, Wyatt Upchurch, were partners in the formation and operations of Tar Heel Turkey Hatchery, and she was formerly on the board of trustees at Sandhills Community College. Mrs. Upchurch was involved in several local community organizations.
Mrs. Upchurch is survived by her daughter, Jodi U. Willis, and her husband, Wayne, of Raeford; two grandchildren, Megan Willis Henderson and her husband, Brian, of Cary, and Catherine Willis Bradsher and her husband, Scott, of Wilmington; three great-children, Clara Henderson, Miles Henderson and Emory Henderson, all of Cary.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Raeford Cemetery, with the Rev. Archie Barringer officiating.The family will receive friends at the graveside after the service.
Memorials may be made to Raeford Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 1570, Raeford, NC 28376.
Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford is serving the family.
