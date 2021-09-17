Mary Ellen Reichard, 70, of Pinehurst, formerly of Florida, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Born in Queens, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late George W. and Martha V. Reichard. Mary Ellen was raised in Rockland County, N.Y., and after her high school graduation, she went on to earn her bachelors’ degree in early childhood education. She enjoyed being a teacher and loved taking care of children. Mary Ellen was a bit of a free spirit and loved the sand and surf of the beach and ocean. She loved to make everyone laugh, and her kind, generous spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary Ellen is survived by her sister, Cathy Steranka, and husband, John Steranka, of Foxfire Village; sister, Tessa Richarde, of Pinehurst; and brother, Peter Reichard, of California; niece, Izzy Richarde, of Pinehurst, Lisa Hannon Schrimpe and Christine Bator, of New York; and nephew, Erik Reichard, of California.
