Mary Ellen Astrid Meade, 83, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Mary Ellen was born May 19, 1937, in Gary, Ind., to the late Astrid and Martin Carlson. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary, Ind., received her BS from Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., and received her master’s from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind. Mary Ellen was an associate professor at Indiana University, NW Campus in Gary, Ind. She was also on the Indiana State Board of Nurses.
She married Charles “Chuck” Edward Meade on May 14, 1960. They retired to Pinehurst in 1990. She taught nursing at Sandhills Community College and volunteered for FirstHealth and Hospice. Mary Ellen was a member of Community Presbyterian Church, Pinehurst, where she served as an elder and on various committees. She was a member of the Sophisticated Ladies for 10 years, served as president of Friends of the Library, and was president of the Pinehurst College Club.
Mary Ellen loved to play mah-jongg and to travel with friends.
She is survived by her husband of more than 60 Chuck Meade.
Memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374 or Community Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1449, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.