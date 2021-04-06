Mary Emily Jacobs, 87, of Pinehurst, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 3, 2021, at her residence.
Mary was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Rainsboro, Ohio, to Homer and Caryl Cummings Shoemaker. She grew up in Hillsboro, Ohio, graduated from Marshall High School and attended Wilmington College, where she met and married her loving husband of 68 years, Eugene W. Jacobs. They resided in Cincinnati area, where she managed her own property insurance company until her retirement in 1997, when they moved to Pinehurst. They have been faithful members of Yates- Thagard Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children Joni Grzenda (Richard), Judith Williams (Robert), Dr. Gary Jacobs (Cindy), and Dr. James Jacobs (Kimberly); and her siblings, Dorothy Roasa, and Homer Shoemaker Jr.
Mary is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacob Grzenda (Becky), Emilee Holtgraver (Brad), Sara Bryant (Daniel), Elisa Hester (Drew), Ashley Payne (Jon), Daniel Jacobs, Josiah Jacob, Isaac Jacobs, Amy Harper (Jason) and Steve Jacobs; 10 great-grandchildren, and three additional great-grandchildren expected in 2021.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Shoemaker.
A visitation will be held Saturday, April 10, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Yates-Thagard Baptist Church, a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. and burial following in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.