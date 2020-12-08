Mary D. Stephens

Mary Doris Stephens, of Durham and Southern Pines died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the Greens of Pinehurst. She was a loving mother and devoted wife.
Mrs. Stephens was born Nov. 8, 1927, in Orange County, to the late Dewey Maine Horner and Robena Rudd Horner. She was active in the Sudan Temple Shrinettes and the Broken Anchor Boat Club of Kerr Lake, where she loved to spend all her spare time with her late husband, Alfred S. Stephens and family. She was a senior accounting clerk at the Duke University Dining Halls for 27 years. Upon retirement she and her late husband loved going on cruises and traveling the country by train. They were married for 69 years. No family or friends could be with her at the end due to the terrible COVID-19 virus. One of her last wishes was for everyone to please wear a mask until it’s under control.
She is survived by one brother, Frank Horner, and one sister, Shirley Carter; two sons, Alfred S. Stephens Jr. and wife, Sarah, of Beaufort, and Lynn Stephens and partner, Flora, of Carthage; one granddaughter, Lycia Baskin and husband, Otto, of Michigan; and one great grandson, Anthony Baskin.
No memorial is planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Mary Doris Stephens to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
