Mary D. Clark

Mary Aileen Dehart Clark, 90, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
She was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Bland, Va., the daughter of the late Carl Monroe and Dorothy Ramsey DeHart.
A pastor’s wife and homemaker, she was known for her love for God, for being a prayer warrior and that she loved and raised her family “on her knees.” She loved going to church, singing and playing music, and praising Jesus Christ. She was a talented vocalist and musician and played many musical instruments including guitar, piano and organ. Remembered as being very special in the things she did, she was a seamstress, an extraordinary, made-from-scratch cook and was known for her barbecue ribs and Christmas cakes and candies. She was concerned for everyone else and loved her family dearly.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, the Rev. Paul A. Clark; and her brothers, Raymond, Richard, Robert and Roland DeHart.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brenda and Don Hiscott, Dee Provan, Karen and Jeff Burns, Paula and the Rev. James Kellstrom, the Rev. Dennie and Debbie Clark, Teresa and Ron Henley and Mark Clark; her grandchildren, Dawn Maser, Michelle Jordan, Justin Brubaker, Seth Brubaker, Shannon Hogg, Tiffany Shell, Chantel Mayhann, Paige Murphy, Jed Clark, Jason Clark, Jonathan Clark, Jordan Clark and Deenae Davis; numerous beautiful great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; her brother, Ralph DeHart; her sister, Shirley Ratcliff; and a host of other relatives and spiritual children that the Rev. Paul and Mary Clark mentored into the kingdom of God.
A time of celebration and visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, at A. Vest and Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. A public graveside celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Shiloh Cemetery at 3 p.m., with Pastor James M. Kellstrom, Pastor Joey Hall and Pastor Brian Hogg officiating. Strictly following the mandated restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at all services.
The Clark family is in the care of A. Vest and Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.