Mary Christopher, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, four days shy of her 76th birthday.
Originally from Baltimore, and widowed at a very young age, Mary worked for many years as a telephone operator, human resources coordinator, paramedic and medical transcriptionist in Maryland, New Jersey, Texas and North Carolina before retiring in Moore County.
She is survived by her son Frank, daughter-in-law Greer, and grandson Logan, all of Carthage; sister-in-law Linda, sister-in-law LaVonne, three nieces (Jacqueline, Karen and Kristen), and nephew Michael.
Her family would like to thank the wonderful women who have been Mary’s independent duty caretakers for many months, as well as all of the professional staff at FirstHealth Hospice.
Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral. Memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst 28374. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.