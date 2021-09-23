Mary C. Clegg

Mary Elizabeth Cherry Clegg, 85, of Carthage, died passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Viewing is Saturday, Sept. 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the chapel of Pugh and Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Zion Church in Carthage. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Face mask and social distancing is required for both the viewing and funeral services.
Online condolences can be made at www.pughsmithfh.com.
Pugh and Smith Funeral Home of Carthage is serving the Clegg family.