Mary-Bridget Flanagan Ladd passed peacefully at Accordius Health of Aberdeen on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, when all can safely gather.
Born Aug. 12, 1943, in Hartford, Conn., she was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ena Blanchard Flanagan.
Bridget is survived by her daughter, Susan Ladd Miller, husband Gary, of Jackson Springs; nd sister, Sheila Cellecz, husband Paul, of Osprey, Fla. She is also survived by her pride and joy, her two granddaughters, Sarah Lynn and Rachel Leigh.
After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1961, Bridget worked as an executive secretary for a major insurance company when she met William, a cadet at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. They were married at the U.S. Coast Guard Memorial Chapel in New London, Conn., in 1964. Bridget and her husband traveled to many duty stations during his career including Seattle, Wash.; Corpus Christi, Texas; Port Angeles, Wash.; Pensacola, Fla.; NAS Sangley Point in the Republic of the Philippines; Redwood City, Calif.; Kodiak, Alaska; and Fairfax, Va. She worked a variety of jobs at each duty station, including volunteering at the base medical clinic, teaching nursery school, and picking up various office assignments working for a temporary agency. She attended the University of Virginia and earned Certificates of Achievement in both human resources management and management of organizations and went on to become an assistant vice-president of human resources for a savings and loan. She and her husband divorced in 1986.
In 1990 Bridget moved to Naples, Fla., to be closer to her mother and sister, who were both living in Florida and enjoyed many years of work as a legal assistant in the Collier County Sheriff’s Department. Bridget was an avid birder and loved to travel. She went on many cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii. Bridget was also an avid sports fan and particularly enjoyed watching both college and professional football and was a faithful fan of the Washington Redskins.
When she began having some health issues she retired and moved to Pinehurst in 2005 to be closer to her two granddaughters and their parents. She loved being Nana to Sarah and Rachel and actively participated in as many of their activities as possible including school functions, award ceremonies and recitals and was often found on the sidelines of their many soccer, softball, lacrosse, basketball or volleyball games, cheering for her girls. She was also extremely proud of her daughter and loved to share, with anyone that would listen, the details of her work as a wildlife biologist.
In lieu of flowers, Ms. Ladd requested donations be made to National Audubon Society, Attn: Memorial Donations, 225 Varick St. 7th Floor, New York, NY 10014 (please include the name of your honoree for your gift) or by calling (844) 428-3826.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.