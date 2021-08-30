Mary B. Smith

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Mary Bethea Smith, of Aberdeen, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
Mary was born May 28, 1940. She was a member of Sandhill United Church of Christ, Aberdeen. Mary worked for Moore County in a teaching capacity and other areas for which she received various awards. After retiring from Moore County, she enjoyed reading, taking care of her flowers, cooking and watching hummingbirds, just like her mother. She was loved and will be truly missed.
Mary was joined in holy matrimony to John R. “Smitty” Smith, of Aberdeen. Also left to cherish her loving memory are her eight children, Kenneth Bethea (Dean), of Lincolnton, Tim Bethea, of Raeford, Michelle Bethea, of Maitland, Fla., Carlos Bethea, of Aberdeen, Tina Bethea, of Aberdeen, Charlene Smith, of Aberdeen, Sharon Baldwin (James), of Coconut Creek, Fla., and Kevin Smith (Selena), of Jackson Springs; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 p.m. at Faith Cemetery in Aberdeen. The cemetery is located at the corner of N.C. 211 and Pee Dee Road. Those attending are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home is assisting the family.