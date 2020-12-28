Mary B. Linkins passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, one day after her 80th birthday.
She was born Dec. 24, 1940, in Princeton, W.Va., to the late Thorton and Mildred Burcham. Mary worked for 47 years as an accountant for the CIA. Upon retirement, she moved from Sterling, Va., to Whispering Pines with her husband.
She was a member of the Whispering Pines Country Club and enjoyed playing golf. She also had a strong love for animals, to include her dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Fred Linkins; and several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.