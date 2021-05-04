Mary Ann Brown Gillespie, 83, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at FirstHealthMoore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
Graveside services are Sunday, May 9, at 3 p.m. at St. Matthews Chapel FWB Church Cemetery (Eastwood Community), 444 Lea Road, West End. Masks are not required, but social distancing is encouraged for this outdoor event.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, May 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing for this indoor event.
Mrs. Gillespie was a longtime, dedicated member of St. Matthews Chapel FWB Church.
Survivors include her husband, David Gillespie; son, Barry Gillespie and his wife, Susan; brother, John Henry Brown and his wife, Brenda; and other relatives.
