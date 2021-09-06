Mary Alice Buck, 89, of Pinehurst, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Mary’s life will be celebrated in a graveside service on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m., in the Greenwood Cemetery, Greenville.
She was predeceased by her husband, Murry Lee Buck; and her parents, W. Leslie Elks and Helen Ruth Elks. Mary is survived by her loving daughter, Marilyn B. Wilson (Barry), of Southern Pines; her loving grandchildren, Rachel W. Anderson (Dylan), of Garner, and Davis C. Wilson, of Charlotte; loving sister Doddie E. Singleton and loving niece Ranee Singleton, of Washington, N.C.
A native of Pitt County, Mary lived in the Chesapeake, Va., area for over 50 years before moving back to North Carolina in 2007 to be closer to family. She was a dedicated volunteer with the American Red Cross and at Central Carolina Hospital.
She enjoyed sitting on her front porch on a nice day, a cold Diet Coke with the perfect amount of ice, fashionably wearing royal blue, her signature dance moves, and spending time with her family.
The family will receive friends at 115 Eagle Point Lane, in Southern Pines, and requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.