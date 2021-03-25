Mary Alice Morgan Wicker, 82, of Carthage passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Born Dec. 14, 1938, in Union County to Warren Bickett Morgan Sr. and Eula Mills Morgan, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and husband of 56 years, Harry Lee Wicker Sr.
Mary Alice, a North Carolina native, grew up on her family farm, the oldest among her four siblings, with educator parents. The story was often told that Mary Alice came home from school to “teach” her younger sister and brothers and went on to pursue education as her career for 39 years.
A graduate of Wingate Junior College, (now Wingate University,) and Greensboro Women’s College, (now University of North Carolina at Greensboro,) she came to Moore County as a student teacher assigned to Carthage High School in 1960. Her career began as a teacher in home economics and shifted to library science. At her retirement in 1999, Mary Alice had influenced and touched the lives of three generations of Carthage Bulldogs. Her career working with children was a most cherished part of her life.
After marrying Harry Wicker in 1964, Mary Alice joined him as a member of White Hill Presbyterian Church. White Hill became an integral part of her life, where she devoted many hours of service and much love and attention. Rising to the top of her many roles was choir director for 40 years. She also shared her teaching skillsets functioning in the role of chair of Christian Education. Congruent to her farming background, Mary Alice also valued the important element of grass roots work, which allowed her to invest personal time teaching Sunday School, Bible School and spearheading the updating of the church’s education rooms and creation of the church library.
In her retirement years, Mary Alice enjoyed involvement and service to the Moore County Democratic Party and to the Carthage Garden Club.
Mary Alice is survived by daughter, Mary Ann Yauger (Robert), of Charlotte; sons, Harry Lee Wicker Jr., (Chris), of Sanford; and Warren Kenneth Wicker, of Carthage; and sister, Elaine M. Sills (Milton), of Southern Pines; and brother, James R. Morgan (Elizabeth), of Winston-Salem.
Mary Alice was “Grandma” to her beloveds, Cameron and Mary Morgan Yauger, of Charlotte; and Samuel, Zebulon and Eli Wicker, of Sanford. She loved to do crafts and projects with them when they were with her. She was always looking for articles in magazines and newspapers to help them with their school work; she was an educator at heart.
A celebration of life graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 30, at 2 p.m., at White Hill Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Kathryn Dudley officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to White Hill Presbyterian Church, 3335 White Hill Road, Sanford, NC 27332.
The family would like to express our overwhelming gratitude and thanks to Kim Gibson Fairley, Rasheema Kelly, Shareen McKenzie, LaPortia Wooten and Monique Waddell, of Love and Care Home Services for their abiding friendship, dedication and excellent caregiving for Mary Alice.
The family expresses appreciation for the guidance and comfort given by FirstHealth Hospice Palliative Care and Midstate Cremation and Funeral Service of Asheboro.