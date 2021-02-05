Mary Ann Massie, 88, of Pinehurst, passed away on Jan. 9, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Born on Dec. 28, 1932, in West Virginia, to the late Billie and Goldie Gearhart, she was the fourth of six siblings.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Jinks, in 1990; husband, James Massie, in 2017; and son George Michael Willis, in 2015.
She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Bailar and her husband, Alan; grandsons, Joshua and Nathan Bailar; granddaughter, MaryBeth Bailar-Heath, along with husband Daniel Heath, and their son Arlo.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FirstHealth Foundation, The Clara McLean House, Pinehurst, NC.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.