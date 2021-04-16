Jeffries

Mary Alice Jeffries

Mary Alice “Micky” Jeffries, 86, of Maryville, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Ronald F. “Jeff” Jeffries; her son, Clinton C. Jeffries; her parents, Dr. John C. and Beatrice Lane Mercer; and her brother, David Mercer.

She is survived by her son, John S. Jeffries and wife, Christy; daughter, Wendy J. Hunt and husband, George; daughter, Jennifer R. Welch; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and sisters, Nancy Welch and Ruth Goguen.

Micky, who was born Feb. 14, 1935, was a graduate of Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va., and she also won a national championship in roller skating. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, cook, gardener, golfer and avid dog lover. She worked for over a decade landscaping for the Pilot Knob Park Golf Course in Pilot Mountain. She also enjoyed traveling and planned many exciting vacations with family and friends.

A private viewing and burial will be held Friday, April 16. Visit www.mccammonammonsclick.com .