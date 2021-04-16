Mary Alice “Micky” Jeffries, 86, of Maryville, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Ronald F. “Jeff” Jeffries; her son, Clinton C. Jeffries; her parents, Dr. John C. and Beatrice Lane Mercer; and her brother, David Mercer.
She is survived by her son, John S. Jeffries and wife, Christy; daughter, Wendy J. Hunt and husband, George; daughter, Jennifer R. Welch; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter; and sisters, Nancy Welch and Ruth Goguen.
Micky, who was born Feb. 14, 1935, was a graduate of Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va., and she also won a national championship in roller skating. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, cook, gardener, golfer and avid dog lover. She worked for over a decade landscaping for the Pilot Knob Park Golf Course in Pilot Mountain. She also enjoyed traveling and planned many exciting vacations with family and friends.
A private viewing and burial will be held Friday, April 16. Visit www.mccammonammonsclick.com .