Mary Agnes Bolden, 91, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Quail Haven Health Care Center of Pinehurst.
Born June 22, 1929, in Meyersdale, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah Hartle McKenzie. Mary was the wife of the late Richard O. Bolden.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Bolden and wife Debbie, and Patrick and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Meghan Bolden, Mark Bolden (Melissa), Tyler Bolden, Matthew Bolden, Jeffrey Hildebrand (Brandon) and Alyssa Sterner (Russ); five great-grandchildren; and brother, Charley McKenzie.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.