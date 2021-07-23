Mary Ann Allen, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Brookdale Assisted Living in Greenville.
She was born Oct. 15, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Harvey and Agnes Mayer and was a graduate of Lehman High School in Canton, Ohio, and Ohio Wesleyan University in 1953. She married Jack Allen in 1954. He preceded her in death in 2016, They lived most of their working years in New Castle, Pa. After retirement, they moved to Seven Lakes, where they truly enjoyed the good weather, great friends and readily available golf.
She was genuinely kind, welcoming and classy. Her true joy, like most moms, was when the family was together at the holidays, when she always had the fridge stocked with the kids’ favorites. And if they were lucky, she would have a batch of her almost-world-famous spaghetti sauce ready. Always up for anything, she would stay up late, playing games, doing puzzles or just talking with the kids and grandkids. She was active in the church, where she played in the bell choir and taught kids in an after-school program. She loved all animals, especially dogs, and always had to have the bird feeder stocked.
She was also very modest and humble. Even her brush with fame when she had a newspaper article and a mention in Sports Illustrated after having two holes-in-one in the same round of golf at Seven Lakes Country Club didn’t give her a big head, although she enjoyed regularly ribbing her son and grandson, “How many holes-in-one did YOU have today?”
She is survived by her two children, Beckie, of Washington, N.C., and Doug, of Indian Trail; four grandchildren, Mayer, Maggie, Hayley and Jared; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Anna Claire.
A private celebration of her life will be held at West End Presbyterian Church on July 31.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1003 Red Banks Road, Suite B, Greenville, NC 27858 or your local hospice.
