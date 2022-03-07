Marvin E. Gaster, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Sanford, Friday, March 4, 2022.
He was born Dec. 21, 1934, in Sanford, and graduated from Greenwood High School and UNC-Chapel Hill, where he majored in history. Marvin married Catherine Ann Patterson in 1954, and they had four children. Marvin taught school In Moore County for 30 years before retiring. He also farmed the same land that he grew up on, raising tobacco while on summer break. He coached multiple sports during his teaching career but was most remembered by the many student athletes he coached in baseball.
Marvin was a historian and was often called upon to share his knowledge regarding Moore and Lee counties, as well as various church and family histories in the area. Marvin had a passion for his own family history and shared that with those he loved through pictures and memories.
Marvin was a renowned musician on the banjo and fiddle. He and Catherine traveled North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia to various music festivals to spend hours playing with those who enjoyed it as much as he did. Marvin was often in the competitions at these festivals and brought home many awards and ribbons. He also could be found at many local music gatherings in Lee and Moore counties. His music family held a special place in his heart and many of those musicians shared that love of music in his final weeks during visits at his home.
Marvin’s two-finger banjo picking style was self-taught and brought him recognition. He was asked to travel to Port Townsend, Wash., in 1997 to be “on-staff” to perform and teach his banjo playing style. Marvin was recorded by North Carolina Folk Life Section and was recorded by Rounder Records to release a CD “Uncle Henry’s Favorites.” Marvin loved to travel and play with musicians at the festivals and especially enjoyed sharing the “old time” music from his era. The lives and musicians he touched and influenced is endless. Marvin received the N.C .Heritage Award in 2000, which celebrated his musicianship.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton Gaster and Virginia Morris; and his beloved Uncle Henry and Aunt Alice. He also lost his wife of 54 years, Catherine, in 2008.
Marvin is survived by his four children, Mike Gaster (Pat), Charlotte Gaster and Jeff Gaster, all of Sanford, and Marie Gaster (Missy), of Greensboro. He leaves behind six grandchildren, Jacob Gaster (Crystal), Katy Wagar (Brandon), Matt Cotton (Jen), Derek Gaster, Caleb Gaster (Erica) and Ben Gaster; and two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Harper Wagar, whom he loved dearly.
The family received friends Sunday, March 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home and other times at the family home in Sanford. The funeral service will be conducted Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 4141 S. Plank Road, Sanford, with the Rev. Jarrod Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family invites anyone who would like to share memories or speak at the service to please do so.
The family wishes to thank Ruby Griffin, caregiver of four years and Liberty Home Care and Hospice for the tender loving care provided to Marvin.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Center United Methodist Church, 4141 S. Plank Road, Sanford, NC 27330.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.