Martha R. Dorsett

Martha Rabon Dorsett, 84, of Foxfire Village, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 31, 1937, in Columbia, S.C. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward Leard Dorsett, formerly of Foxfire Village; her parents, John David Rabon and Hazel Turner Rabon, formerly of Columbia S.C.; and her son-in-law, Garry Philip Gregory, formerly of Foxfire Village.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Dorsett Gregory; and son, Edward Leard Dorsett II (Eddie), both of Foxfire Village. Additionally, Mrs. Dorsett leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Christie Miller Dorsett; beloved granddaughters, Jennifer Gregory Watts, Amanda Louise Gregory and Madison Nicole Dorsett; her grandson-in-law, Joseph Daniel Watts; and two precious great-grandchildren, Bentley Edward Watts and Harper Danielle Watts.
Mrs. Dorsett was born in Columbia, SC. She attended Hamlet High School and graduated in 1955. After high school, she attended Columbia Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1958. On June 20, 1958, she married the love of her life, Edward L. Dorsett. They shared a lifetime of love, faith and beautiful memories with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Over the years, Mrs. Dorsett was employed as a registered nurse by Richmond County Hospital, Rockingham, New Hanover Memorial Hospital, in Wilmington, and then at Moore Regional Hospital as a registered nurse on the orthopedic and neurology floor. After 25 years of skilled nursing, she began a second career as the associate director of nursing for Medical Personnel Pool in Pinehurst, and as a clinical instructor in the nursing assistant program at Sandhills Community College, in Southern Pines. After more than 30 years of working full time caring for others, she finally retired to spend time with her family in the pool.
Mrs. Dorsett was an amazing cook! She poured her heart and soul into her cooking/baking and her family reaped the benefits of her delicious creations. Mrs. Dorsett was particularly fond of sports and was a devoted Wolfpack fan and supporter of N. C. State athletics. Mrs. Dorsett was a member of McDonald’s Chapel Presbyterian Church, of Aberdeen, where she served as an elder. Mrs. Dorsett’s family was a source of pride and joy in her life. She enjoyed attending dance recitals and programs performed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her family was greatly blessed by her love and support. Her presence will be greatly missed, and she will be remembered for her generosity and the overwhelming love and affection shown to both family and friends. She shared her beautiful, giving heart wherever she went.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the doctors and staff of the FirstHealth Hospital ICU for their professionalism, respect, and compassion shown during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held in her honor Saturday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at McDonald’s Chapel Presbyterian Church, 1374 Foxfire Road, Aberdeen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either the Hospice Foundation of FirstHealth, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374, or McDonald’s Chapel, 1374 Foxfire Road, Aberdeen, NC 28315.
