Martha Mabe

Martha “Judy” Mabe, 81, of Carthage, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
A service will be held Friday, Sept. 4, at Yates Thagard Baptist Church, at 2 p.m. with Pastors Steve Johnson and Sammy Frye officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Born on May 12, 1939, to Leola and Melvin Michael, Judy grew up in Carthage and graduated from Sandhills Farmlife High School in 1957. Judy was happily married to James for more than 62 years and was mother to five children. Judy loved the Lord and her family, as well as friends and farming.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; brother, J.D. Michael; grandsons, William Michael and David Michael Jr.
She is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Tina Sheppard (Winky), Carol Craven (Scott), and Melissa Boyte (Tim), sons, David Michael (Lynda), and Rodney Michael (Felicia); 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and special caregiver, Monice Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Yates Thagard Baptist Church, 3820 Vass Carthage Road, Carthage, NC 28327.
