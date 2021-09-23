Martha Burgess Nichols, 81, of Robbins, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Martha was born July 1, 1940, to the late Irenus H. and Elizabeth L. Burgess. She graduated from Westmoore High School and worked in the textile industries for many years. Martha played basketball in high school and later played in the State Senior games as well. She will be remembered for her love of life and her positive attitude. Martha loved Duke basketball and also flower gardening. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Martha was a foster granny to many children in her church and community. She was a caring friend and neighbor to many, especially those that were in need.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by brothers, Kurby, Kenneth and Kelly Burgess; sisters, Margie Davis, Fauline McDonald, Dolly Burgess and Malinda Hussey.
She is survived by husband of 58 years, Roy; sons, Jerry Nichols and wife, Ashley, and Tony Nichols; the loves of her life, granddaughters, Toni and Laura; great-granddaughter, Xandria; brother, Kermit Burgess; sister, Charity Comer; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Acorn Ridge Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. John Williamson and the Rev. Edwin Moore. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Association (bcrf.org) or Wounded Warriors Project (woundedwarriorsproject.org).
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Nichols family.
Condolences at PinesFunerals.com.