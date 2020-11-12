Marshall K. Hall, of Pinebluff, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Peak Resource-Pinelake at the age of 86.
Marshall was born June 24, 1934, in Aurora on to the late William Riley and Gertha Kirman Hall. Before joining the Air Force, he obtained his private pilot’s license and worked with Pamlico Flying Services. After 20 years of service as a U.S. Air Force master sergeant. Marshall proudly served in Vietnam, working on B-52s, as well as working on and flying B-22's as a tail gunner. During his service, he earned many medals, including the Distinguishing Flying Cross and the air medal with eight oak leaf clusters. After retiring, Marshall bought an interest in Mount Olive Airport operations working on and flying airplanes.
Along with his interest in his business, he also work for Pinehurst Airline as a mechanic and director of quality control at General Aviation of Greenville, Tenn. as a station manager for Atlantic Aviation in Greenville, S.C., as chief inspector, FLA Express Airlines, and for Lockheed Martin as an aircraft inspector. For his extra care and safety, the FAA recognized him for flying safely for 60 years. Along with his parents, Marshall was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma L. Hall; brothers, James, Rodney and Benjamin Hall; his sisters, Girtha Wyatt, Frances Skogan and Clara Hall.
He leaves behind his children, Debbie Hall Bowman, Marshall Jr., David Hall, Mike Davis and Tim Davis.
A private memorial service will be held at Crumpler Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Aberdeen.