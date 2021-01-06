Marlene Pittman, 85, of the Taylortown municipality, Pinehurst, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Pinehurst Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pinehurst.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, at 3 p.m. at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines; Masks and social distancing are required.
After receiving a master’s degree from New York University, Ms. Pittman became a longtime educator, in Chatham County. She was a Delta Sigma Theta Sorority member, and was a member of the Moore County Choral Society for over 35 years.
Survivors include sisters, Barbara Jackson and Sharon Spencer (John); a brother, Alan Maness; and other relatives.
Online condolences can be made at simonfuneralhome.com.
