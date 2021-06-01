Mark Carter McDuffie, 64, of Biscoe, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, May 27, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Sue Jane Fields McDuffie; and his son, Billy DeWayne McDuffie.
He is survived by siblings, William (Billy) McDuffie, of Biscoe, Elizabeth (Hope) Overby, of Biscoe, and Donna Wilkes, of Carthage; children, Leslie Allen (Victor), of Eagle Springs, Stonmon Haislip Jr., of Troy, and Vickie Quimby (Lee), of the home; grandchildren, James (Bobby) Dunlap (Ashley), of Star, Shawn Lockhart (Wonda), of Arkansas, Charity (Cheyenne) Quimby, of the home, and Baylee Willis- Haislip, of Ohio; great-grandsons, Grayson Dunlap, of Star, William Dunlap, of Star, and Kayden Lockhart, of Arkansas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
There will be no services as per his instructions. Midstate Cremation and Funeral Service will be assisting the family.