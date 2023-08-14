Mark Anthony McKayhan Aug 14, 2023 Aug 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark Anthony McKayhan, 70, of Southern Pines, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Memory Care, in West End. Service arrangements entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Aug. 16, 2023 Calendar Aug 16 Distinguished Speaker Series with James Fenelon Wed, Aug 16, 2023 Aug 19 DANCE! DANCE! DANCE! Sat, Aug 19, 2023 Aug 20 Weymouth Woods Junior Ranger Program Sun, Aug 20, 2023 Aug 20 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Aug 20, 2023 Aug 21 The Fantastic Island: Art from Haiti Mon, Aug 21, 2023